Otto Addo's comeback is a positive development for Ghana - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has hailed the reappointment of Otto Addo as a positive step forward for the Ghanaian national team, expressing optimism about the transformation Addo can bring to the Black Stars.

Addo, returning to coach the senior national team on a 34-month deal with potential extensions, received commendation from Ofei despite the team's recent 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in his debut game.

Ofei emphasised Addo's exceptional coaching abilities and highlighted his extensive experience as a former Ghanaian international player, believing it will greatly benefit the Black Stars.

"I am thrilled about Otto Addo’s return to the Black Stars. As a Ghanaian who has played for the national team and at the highest level, he brings invaluable experience," Ofei stated in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

"He has already demonstrated his coaching prowess, and his comeback is a positive development for us. With the right support and patience, we will undoubtedly reap the rewards. With a solid technical team and a squad boasting an average age of 25 years, the future looks bright for the Black Stars."

Looking ahead, Addo aims to secure his maiden victory as Black Stars coach when they face Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, at the same venue.

Ofei, having led the Ghana U-20 side to victory in the 2023 African Games, is optimistic about the team's future prospects under Addo's leadership.