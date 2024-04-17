"Our attack is unbelievable"- LA Galaxy forward Diego Fagundez praises Joseph Paintsil's impact

LA Galaxy's veteran forward, Diego Fagundez has praised the impact of Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil at the club.

Paintsil has been in fine form since joining the LA-based club in February from Belgium giants KRC Genk, scoring three goals and providing three assists in eight matches.

The Ghana international scored and provided an assist in the 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend. His pass for Galaxy's third goal helped Fagundez reach a new milestone in the Major League Soccer.

“I think it’s the personnel that we have, the commitment that we do to each other, [and] the hard work that we’ve put in,” FagÃºndez told the MLS media.

"We are all working hard for each other and I think that's what's making us a really good team. Our attack is unbelievable like always.

"Like I said, now we just have to work defensively all together and set pieces are the number one thing that we really need to work on. If we cover that, we'll be one of the best teams.”