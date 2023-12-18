GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Our dream is to stay top of the league standings – Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong

Published on: 18 December 2023
Our dream is to stay top of the league standings – Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong

Aduana Stars tactician, Yaw Acheampong has revealed that his team’s goal is to be on top of the league standings at the end of the season.

The Fire Boys returned to the summit of the league table after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Friday, December 15 2023. Bright Adjei’s 17th minute strike was the difference to ensure that the Dormaa-based side returned to winning ways after their defeat to Nations FC.

Aduana have a one-point lead at the top and Acheampong says it is their dream to stay there until the end of the season. He told StarTimes: “That has been our dream to be there to the end of the first season. So, let’s see how the other games go and then we see what we can do next.”

The Fire Boys are away to fifth-placed Nsotreman who are 3 points behind them for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

