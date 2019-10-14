'Our efforts not good enough to win WAFU Cup of Nations'- Maxwell Konadu

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu admits his charges were not at their best in the final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars B rallied from a goal down in the second half of extra-time to send the match into penalty shootouts on Sunday against hosts Senegal.

But the defending champions lost 3-1 after missing three of their four kicks.

"The match wasn't a bad, it was a tough and very tactical match which was very good. The level was very high. We knew the Senegalese have a young and talented team," he said in a post-match interview.

"We also have good squad and we knew the match was going to be difficult. Initially we sat back to soak the pressure and try to play counter attack but it couldn't work.

"Black Stars B effort is not good enough to win the game."