Our preparations for Kotoko game won’t be different - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has revealed that his team will maintain their usual approach as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated regional derby between the two sides is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in what promises to be an enthralling encounter on matchday 23 of the league.

Despite the significance of the fixture, Nations FC, currently occupying the second position in their debut GPL season with 37 points, are opting not to deviate from their standard preparation routine.

Speaking ahead of the clash, coach Mingle emphasised, "We don’t want to put pressure on anybody. Our preparations for Kotoko’s game won’t be different. We will prepare just like other Ghana Premier League games."

Mingle acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football, highlighting the importance of both teams aiming for maximum points. He added, "Football is a game of uncertainty... the better side will win on Sunday."

While Nations FC remains steadfast in their approach, Asante Kotoko is enduring a challenging period, having recorded only a single win and four losses in their last five games. The team is determined to bounce back from their recent struggles and improve their position on the league table, currently standing at eighth place.

As the stage is set for this eagerly-awaited showdown, both Nations FC and Asante Kotoko will be eager to secure victory and make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.