Outstanding Kurt Okraku bags landslide endorsement in Ghana FA elections

Published on: 05 October 2023
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has achieved a landslide endorsement in the recent GFA elections, cementing his status as a pivotal figure in Ghanaian football.

The historic moment unfolded during the GFA Elective Congress at the esteemed Global Dream Hotel in Tamale. Kurt Okraku's re-election bid was uncontested, following the disqualification of George Afriyie.

However, this did not dampen the enthusiasm of the delegates who rallied behind Okraku's leadership.

Out of the 124 eligible delegates, an overwhelming 120 actively participated in the election process, demonstrating the significance of the occasion.

An impressive 117 delegates cast "YES" votes, wholeheartedly supporting Okraku's continuation as President, while only three delegates voted "NO." This sweeping endorsement is a testament to Okraku's exceptional standing within the Ghanaian football community.

Okraku's landslide endorsement is a tribute to his outstanding performance during his first term as GFA President. His tenure has been marked by a series of remarkable achievements and transformative initiatives that have invigorated Ghanaian football.

