Pack your bags and leave with immediate effect - Kojo Yankah fires ‘failed’ Normalisation Committee

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman Kojo Yankah has called on the Normalisation Committee to vacate the office of the Ghana Football Association as soon as possible claiming that they have ruined football in the country.

The vociferous football administrator believes the Committee has failed to deliver on its mandate to reform Ghana football.

Mr. Yankah said if the Committee members are not forced out of office, football in the country will collapse completely.

He is, therefore, urging them to immediately organise elections so that competent football administrators can come in and manage Ghana football.

“They (NC) are destroying Ghana football, they are collapsing it. They have to pack their things and leave with immediate effect. When they land from Egypt, within two weeks they should organise elections so that they can leave. They have failed abysmally,” Yankah told Happy FM.

The Normalisation Committee was instituted by FIFA to reform Ghana football following an investigative work carried out by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to uncover rot in the football fraternity in Ghana and the whole of Africa.

The investigative journalist’s work uncovered shocking levels of corruption and ethical breaches in the activities of some officials of the GFA. The GFA, with its executive committee, was then dissolved and its president at the time, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, given a temporal ban – one which was to be later extended to a life ban on all football-related activities.