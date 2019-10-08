Palmer grabs top football legal brain Thaddeus Sory to fight disqualification

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku has hired top-notch football legal brain Thaddeus Sory to fight his disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential race, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The hugely-respected luminary will lead a three-member team to fight the legal case to its logical conclusion.

Osei Kwaku has filed an appeal against the decision to disqualify him from the race amid fears the latest standoff threatens the election of a new president scheduled for October 25.

The former Ghana FA Executive committee member was disqualified last week over breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyers to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The current volatile situation threatens the presidential elections slated for October 25 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The decision to file a stay of execution means, the election will be put on hold and allow the Normalisation Committee further extension to their mandate.

Already, the Bureau of FIFA council has extended the mandate of the three-member committee to November 15.

However, there are further fears a prolong litigation will jeopardize the election and subsequently delay the start of football in the West African nation.

There have been widespread suspicion of witch-hunt and political interference which has led to the decision to disqualify one of the leading candidates.