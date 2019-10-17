Palmer reveals reason for CAS action against GFA elections, suspects foul play

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has said there is a deliberate attempt by the Normalisation Committee to sideline him from the upcoming Presidential Elections of the Ghana FA that is why he has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports to resolve the matter.

The President of the Tema Youth Football Club claims justice would not be served if he continues to count on the Normalisation Committee's judicial bodies for redress over the controversial decision to disqualify him from the race.

The Normalisation Committee of the GFA last week Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by Presidential hopeful which prompted the decision to go to the Swiss-based body for an independent hearing.

Now CAS has delivered a favourable verdict for Palmer by ordering the Normalisation Committee to respond by Monday 10am Swiss time over his request to delay the Ghana FA election.

The President of the Tema Youth Football Club stated that he (Palmer) filled for an interim injunction on the decision of the Elections Committee to disqualify him before the set deadline.

“I am reliably informed that a meeting was held by Dr Kofi Amoah, Naa Odorfoley and some Secretariat staff of the GFA to discuss my appeal. I am however amazed to hear that no Committee sat on the appeal,'' the statement said.

The statement added that the decision of the Normalisation Committee to reject his appeal was long overdue considering the date on the letter sent to him by the NC.

“I have been advised by my Legal Team on the next line of action in my quest to seek justice and would in due course communicate that same line of action to the football community and the public at large,'' the statement said.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and should be decorous in public discussions as he remains hopeful of being back in contention for the Presidential seat of the GFA.

The former Executive Committee member is said to have breached Article 33 (5) of the GFA regulations which relate to player transfer.