Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Black Queens prepared to face Benin, says head coach Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, has revealed that her team is well-prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier against Benin, as they are already familiar with Benin's style of play.

The two nations had a prior encounter in February, resulting in a 3-0 victory for the Black Queens in Cotonou.

Hauptle, a Swiss international coach, emphasized that her team has conducted a comprehensive analysis of their upcoming opponents in anticipation of the second round of the Olympic qualifiers.

"We are already familiar with Benin's playing style from our test game in February. We've conducted a thorough analysis, considering their transitional play and the presence of international players from France," Nora mentioned during a press conference.

"We are well aware of their strengths, and I'm confident that we will deliver a strong performance."

The match is scheduled to take place at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou at 3 pm Ghana time.

Since Nora took charge in February this year, the Ghana women's national team has played seven matches, scoring 26 goals while not conceding any.