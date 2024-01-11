Partey and Lamptey's delayed recovery excluded them from Ghana's AFCON squad - Assistant coach Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has revealed that Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey could have been part of Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if their recovery had not been delayed.

The duo, initially included in the provisional 55-man squad, were omitted from the final 27 due to their inability to recover in time.

According to Didi Dramani, both players are considered category A players, and their potential availability, even if they were to miss the first match, would have been advantageous for the team. However, the anticipated recovery towards the end of the tournament prompted their exclusion from the final squad.

“When you give a player that liberty any time you need him, he will be available for you. With Partey’s issue, he is likely to be fully fit late and that might be towards the end of the tournament and that won’t help the team”

“Of course, Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey are all category A players that every coach would like to work with them in times like this. If they would be available five days before the tournament or miss the first match, indeed we would welcome them happily and that would be an advantage for the team but unfortunately, it isn’t like that with us. Players need to get more playing time before handing them a call-up”

Ghana, seeking their fifth AFCON title, will open their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22, respectively, in Group B. The AFCON 2023 tournament is scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024.