"Partey wasn't fit enough to play against Angola"- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ghana coach Chris Hughton's claims that midfielder Thomas Partey was unfit for the game against Angola.

The 29-year-old Arsenal star missed the second-leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Palancas Negras in Luanda.

Despite arriving in Ghana with Arsenal's physiotherapist, Partey's fitness was in doubt.

"It’s something we’ve done in the past. We have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation, and we have to manage and look after our players," said Arteta at the pre-match presser.

"They’ve been really positive about it as well, we tried to help as much as possible - I think it works both ways. Obviously, he wasn’t fit enough to play in the second game but hopefully he’s going to be back for the weekend," he added.

Partey has recovered in time ahead of the English Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday.

He is expected to play a key in the final run of the season as Arsenal close in on their first league title in 19 years.