Patrick Akoto steps down as GHALCA Communications Manager 

Patrick Akoto has officially announced his resignation from the position of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Communications Manager.

"I have resigned to fully concentrate on my new responsibility as the Senior Manager for the Communications Unit at the Ghana Football Association," Akoto confirmed to Ghanasoccernet.

Throughout his tenure, Akoto has been dedicated and diligent in his duties, contributing significantly to the operations of GHALCA.

His departure has been graciously accepted by the top leadership of the organization.

"I leave my role with a sense of pride, having served GHALCA to the best of my abilities," Akoto stated.

Appointed in 2021, Akoto's energy and commitment were notable, particularly during key events such as the GHALCA President's Cup.

His departure marks the end of a chapter in his career with GHALCA.