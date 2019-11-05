Patrick Twumasi grabs fifth league goal as Gazisehir Gaziantep FK pip Ankaragucu

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi netted his fifth Turkish SupaLig goal for Gazisehir Gaziantep FK in their 2-1 win over Ankaragucu on Monday.

Twumasi converted a 30th minute penalty to give the away side a deserving lead against Ankaragucu in the Turkish top-flight league.

Ilhan Parlak scored in the 66th minute to level things for the home team.

The former FC Astana marksman provided the assist for Papy Djilobodji to score the all-important goal in the 90th minute to clinch a vital 2-1 away victory for the visitors.

Twumasi has now scored five goals with four assists to his credit in the Turkish Super Lig this season.