"Peeved" Berekum Chelsea chief Sarfo Oduro set to quit club over "voting no-show"

A director of Berekum Chelsea Nana Sarfo Oduro could quit the club if he wins a seat on the Ghana FA Executive Council, circling media reports have claimed.

Nana Oduro is reportedly angry after being stripped of his vote at next week's Ghana FA elections.

He feels 'betrayed and embarrassed" after the club stripped him of the vote despite contesting for a seat on the powerful council.

The decision has been viewed as a massive slap on his face and loyalty crisis, leaving him with an option to leave the club.

There are fears the decision to strip him of the vote could cause him a place on the council as he may not have any bargaining chip to sneak onto the powerful body.

Media reports have claimed the former King Faisal official is tossing with the idea of quitting the club if he becomes successful.

Berekum Chelsea owner Obed Nana Nketiah and his nephew and an official Francis Adjei Yeboah will vote for the club.

In what has been viewed as a dramatic turnaround, Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey has also been stripped of his vote for his open support for presidential candidate Kurt Okraku.

The names of the 120 delegates who will elect the new president and executive council of the Ghana FA have been submitted to the association.