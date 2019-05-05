Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Atsu scores against Liverpool, Gyasi grabs fifth goal of the season, Boateng features for Barca as they lose to Celta

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs across Europe and the world.

The season is about wrapping up and most Ghanaian players abroad have intensified their performances as they hope to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The 23-man squad is been battled for by thousands of players at home and abroad.

England

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew saw 77 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win over Cardiff. Jordan. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury.

Christian Astu scored for Newcastle despite losing 3-2 to Liverpool on Saturday. Atsu levelled it up for Newcastle in the 20th minute after Liverpool had taken the lead.

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Rochdale

Joe Dodoo warmed the bench for Blackpool as they lost to Gillingham

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played the entire duration for Exeter City as they drew against Forest Green

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Cambridge United

In the National League, Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors squad against AFC Fylde.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng played the entire duration for Barcelona as they lost 2-0 to Celta Vigo.

Raphael Dwamena missed Levante’s game against Rayo Vallecano

Thomas Partey warmed the bench for Atletico Madrid as they suffered a 3-0 defeat by Espanyol

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi came off the bench for Alaves as they lost to Real Sociedad.

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan as drew against his former side Udinese. Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu was unused substitute in the game for Udinese

In the Serie B, Bright Addai scored for Ascoli as they lost Palermo

Emmanuel Besea saw 79 minutes of action for Venezia as drew 2-2 against Pescara

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 89th minute for Spezia as they defeated Crotone by 2-0

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman was substituted in the 64th minute for Reims as they lost 3-0 against Nimes

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-0 win over Valenciennes.

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in the 77th minute for Le Havre as they drew against GFC Ajaccio

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux as they lost at home to Red Star

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin against Stuttgart

Kassim Nuhu saw 24 minutes of action for Hoffenheim as they drew against Mochengladbach

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 against RB Leipzig due to injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey saw 30 minutes of action for Paderbon in their 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld. Antwi-Adjei Christopher played the entire duration for Paderbon

Eric Berko lasted the entire duration for Dynamo Dresden in their 2-1 win over St. Pauli

In the Budesliga III, Donkor Anton-Leander was on the bench for Hansa Rostock in their game against VFL Osnabruck

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Genk in their 4-0 win over Antwerp. Fellow compatriot Joseph Painstil warmed the bench for Genk. Owusu William was introduced into the game for Antwerp 72nd minute while Daniel Opare was unused substitute

Ampomah Opoku played the entire duration for Waasland-Beveren as they lost to Kortrijk. Bernard Kumordzi played the entire duration for the winners

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 2-0 win over Charleroi

Eric Ocansey lasted 67 minutes for Eupen in their 3-2 win over Oostende

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi scored for CSKA Sofia as they defeated Cherno More by 3-1

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell scored for Rijeka as they thrashed Istra 1961 7-0. Regan Obeng warmed the bench for the losers

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 24 minutes of action for Haladas as they drew against Paks

NETHERLANDS

Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for Almere City as they were thrashed by Almere City by 8-0

Asumah Abubakar saw 221 minutes of action for Maastricht as they drew with Nijmegen

Rodney Antwi saw 71 minutes of action for FC Volendam as they drew against Roda

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was unused substitute for Portimonense as they lost heavily to Benfica by 5-1

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah was not included in the match day squad for Senica in their 2-0 win over Trnava. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine both featured for Trencin as they lost 4-1 against Nitra

Benson Anang saw 76 minutes of action for Zilina as they were defeated by Michalovce.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashemiru and Musah Nuhu both featured for ST Gallen in their 1-0 win over Grasshoppers

TURKEY

Andre Ayew came off the bench for Fenerbache in the 88th minute as they won the game by 3-1 against Kasimpasa

Joseph Attamah was also on the bench for Basaksehir as they drew against Sivasspor

USA

David Accam came off the bench to score for Philadelphia Union as they thrashed New England Revolution by 6-1