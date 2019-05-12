Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Owusu powers Cukaricki to Europa League, Nsor bags 15th goal of the season, Agyepong in action for Hibernian

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs across Europe and the world.

The season is about wrapping up and most Ghanaian players abroad have intensified their performances as they hope to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

GHANAsoccernet brings to you how these players fared on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues.

I start off with, Samuel Owusu who grabbed his seventh goal of the season for Cukaricki in the Serbian League on Saturday. Samuel Owusu helped Cukaricki to secure Europa League qualification as his side drew against Mladost on Saturday.

Kwame Nsor bags 15th league goal as Academico Viseu pip Penafiel

David Accam made his debut for Columbus Crew in the MLS which ended in a defeat as they lost to Los Angeles FC by 3-0.

Thomas Agyepong is gradually warming himself back to fitness after playing 25 minutes of action for Hibernian in the Scottish League this weekend. Agyepong was sidelined with injury for weeks and is racing on time to be fit for the AFCON.

England

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 88 minutes of action for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Blackburn in the Championship play-offs

SPAIN

In the La Liga 2, Yaw Yeboah came off the bench in the 88th minute for Numancia in their 2-0 win over Alcorcon

Isaac Cofie played the entire duration for Gijon against Lugo which ended in a draw

Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca as they lost to Gimnastic

ITALY

In the Serie B, Bright Addai warmed the bench for Ascoli as they lost to Crotone by 3-0

Bright Gyamfi was unused substitute for Benevento as they won 3-2 against Brescia

Emmanuel Besea lasted 47 minutes for Venezia in their 3-2 win against Carpi

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 61st minute for Spezia as they lost to Lecce

Moses Odjer played the entire duration for Salernitana as they lost to Pescara by 2-0

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman missed the game for Reims as they lost 3-2 against Caen

Majeed Waris was not included in the match day squad of Nantes as they drew against Nice by 1-1

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz against Nancy which they lost by a lone goal

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in the 71st minute for Le Havre as they were beaten by Valenciennes by 1-0

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux as they drew against Lorient

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin against Augsburg

Kassim Nuhu warmed the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost against Werder Bremen

In the Budesliga III, Kyere-Mensah Bernard was sent off as Fortuna Koln as they lost to Munich 1860 by 3-2

Donkor Anton-Leander saw 28 minutes of action for Hansa Rostock in their game against Uerdingen

Diawusie Agyemang saw 16 minutes of action for Wehen in their 1-0 win over Vfl Osnabruck

BELGIUM

Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent as they beat St. Liege by 3-2

Ampomah Opoku played the entire duration for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge

Bernard Kumordzi warmed the bench as Kortrijk thrashed Waregem by 5-0

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 57 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia as they drew against Ludogorets

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell warmed the bench for Rijeka as they drew against D.Zagreb

Regan Obeng scored for Istra 1961 as they lost to Gorcia by 4-1. Nasiru Moro warmed the bench for the winners.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played the entire duration for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Karvina

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 19 minutes of action for Haladas as they lost to Mezokovsed

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was unused substitute for Portimonense as they won 3-2 against Maritimo

In the Segunda division, Kwame Nsor scored for Academico Viseu in their game against Penafil

Seck Baba saw 14 minutes of action for Arouca in their 2-1 win over Estoril

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong came off the bench in the 65th minute for Hibernian as they lost to Kilmarnock

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda as they defeated Proleter by 1-0. Joseph Bempah warmed the bench for the losers

Samuel Owusu lasted 73 minutes in the game for Cukaricki as they drew 1-1 with Mladost

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah was not included in the match day squad for Senica in their 3-2 win over Nitra. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari played the entire duration for Trencin as they lost 2-1 against Z.Moravce. Mohammed Lamine was unused substitute in the game

Benson Anang lasted 90 minutes for Zilina as they were defeated by Slovan Bratislava. Michu Apau saw 81 minutes of action for the winners

Sadam Sulley warmed the bench for Michalovce as they drew against Ruzomberok

TURKEY

Andre Ayew came off the bench for Fenerbache in the 87th minute as they won 2-1 against Akhisarspo

Lumor Agbenyenu warmed the bench for Goztepe as they drew 3-3 against Sivasspor

USA

David Accam and Jonathan Mensah both featured for Columbus Crew as they lost to Los Angeles FC by 3-0. Harrison Afful missed the game for the losers due to injury while Latif Blessing played the entire duration for the winners.