Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Twumasi, Chibsah score for Gaziantep as Boye captains Metz against Bordeaux

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues
I start off with Patrick Twumasi, The Ghanaian winger scored his second goal for Gaziantep in their 3-2 win over Beskitas.
Raman Chibsah came off the bench to score the winner for Gaziantep which was his first goal for the club
John Boye captained Ligue 1 side Metz in their game against Bordeaux on Saturday which ended in a defeat
Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they were thrashed by Tottenham 4-0
Christian Atsu registered an assist for Newcastle in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool
Kevin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Sheffield United due to suspension
Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Man United due to injury
In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 58 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 1-0 against Swansea. Dede Ayew played the entire duration for the losers
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was unused substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they were held to a draw at home
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet
SPAIN
Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad which ended in a defeat
Baba Rahman made his debut for Mallorca as they drew against Ath.Bilbao. Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle while Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 to Bordeaux
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah saw 30 minutes of action for Le Havre as they drew 0-0 against Paris FC. Rabiu Mohammed was sent off after picking two yellow cards for Paris FC
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their draw against Valenciennes
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan won by a lone goal against Udinese. Nicholas Opoku lasted 90 minutes for Udinese
Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they were held to a draw at home against Juventus
In the Serie B, Bright Adde missed Juve Stabia game against Perugia
Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost by a lone goal to Pordenone
GERMANY
Nuhu Kasim made a brief appearance for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Bernard Tekpertey, Kelvin Ofori were unused substitute in the game while Opoku Ampomah missed the game through injury
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi played the entire duration for Wehen as they lost to Greuther Furth 2-1. Sarpei Hans Nunoo played the full throttle for the winners
David Atanga was unused substitute for Holstein Kiel as they lost to Heidenheim
In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy came off the bench for Wurzburger Kickers in their 2-1 win over Mannheim
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz as they won 2-0 over Stum Graz. Isaack Donkor warmed the bench for the losers
Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg’s game against Harterg over the weekend
Felix Adjei missed Tirol’s game against Mattersburg. Kelvin Yeboah came off the bench
BELGIUM
Joseph Painstil saw 45 minutes of action for Genk as they lost 2-1 to Charleroi
Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht’s game against St.Leige
Godfred Donsah lasted 71 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 2-0 to Club Brugge KV
Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong saw 76 minutes of action for Waasland
Abdul Nurudeen missed Eupen’s game against Waregem, Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Waregem
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Gilloise
CROATIA
Regan Obeng lasted 75 minutes for Istra 1961 as they lost to D.Zagreb
CZECH REPUBLIC
Emmanuel Antwi came off the bench to play a role as Pribram lost heavily to Mlade Boleslav
HUNGARY
Frimpong Abraham played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 4-0 win over Paks
NETHERLANDS
Myron Boadu scored a brace for AZ Alkmaar as they won 5-1 against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivise
John Yeboah scored in Venlo’s 2-1 win over Groningen. Jonathan Opoku missed the game Venlo
PORTUGAL
Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Aves
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against FK Indjija
SLOVAKIA
Sulley Sadam saw 77 minutes as Senica lost to Dun. Streda. Edmund Addo warmed the bench in that game
Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Trencin as they lost to Michalovce 2-1. Mohammed Lamine was on the bench for Trencin
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor
Isaac Cofie played the entire duration Sivasspor as they drew 1-1 against Gaziantep
Patrick Twumasi scored his second goal for Gaziantep as they won 3-2 against Beskitas, Raman Chibsah was also on the scoresheet