Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Twumasi, Chibsah score for Gaziantep as Boye captains Metz against Bordeaux

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues

I start off with Patrick Twumasi, The Ghanaian winger scored his second goal for Gaziantep in their 3-2 win over Beskitas.

Raman Chibsah came off the bench to score the winner for Gaziantep which was his first goal for the club

John Boye captained Ligue 1 side Metz in their game against Bordeaux on Saturday which ended in a defeat

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they were thrashed by Tottenham 4-0

Christian Atsu registered an assist for Newcastle in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool

Kevin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Sheffield United due to suspension

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Man United due to injury

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 58 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 1-0 against Swansea. Dede Ayew played the entire duration for the losers

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was unused substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they were held to a draw at home

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet

SPAIN

Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad which ended in a defeat

Baba Rahman made his debut for Mallorca as they drew against Ath.Bilbao. Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle while Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 to Bordeaux

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah saw 30 minutes of action for Le Havre as they drew 0-0 against Paris FC. Rabiu Mohammed was sent off after picking two yellow cards for Paris FC

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their draw against Valenciennes

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan won by a lone goal against Udinese. Nicholas Opoku lasted 90 minutes for Udinese

Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they were held to a draw at home against Juventus

In the Serie B, Bright Adde missed Juve Stabia game against Perugia

Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost by a lone goal to Pordenone

GERMANY

Nuhu Kasim made a brief appearance for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Bernard Tekpertey, Kelvin Ofori were unused substitute in the game while Opoku Ampomah missed the game through injury

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi played the entire duration for Wehen as they lost to Greuther Furth 2-1. Sarpei Hans Nunoo played the full throttle for the winners

David Atanga was unused substitute for Holstein Kiel as they lost to Heidenheim

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy came off the bench for Wurzburger Kickers in their 2-1 win over Mannheim

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz as they won 2-0 over Stum Graz. Isaack Donkor warmed the bench for the losers

Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg’s game against Harterg over the weekend

Felix Adjei missed Tirol’s game against Mattersburg. Kelvin Yeboah came off the bench

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil saw 45 minutes of action for Genk as they lost 2-1 to Charleroi

Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht’s game against St.Leige

Godfred Donsah lasted 71 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 2-0 to Club Brugge KV

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong saw 76 minutes of action for Waasland

Abdul Nurudeen missed Eupen’s game against Waregem, Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Waregem

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Gilloise

CROATIA

Regan Obeng lasted 75 minutes for Istra 1961 as they lost to D.Zagreb

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi came off the bench to play a role as Pribram lost heavily to Mlade Boleslav

HUNGARY

Frimpong Abraham played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 4-0 win over Paks

NETHERLANDS

Myron Boadu scored a brace for AZ Alkmaar as they won 5-1 against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivise

John Yeboah scored in Venlo’s 2-1 win over Groningen. Jonathan Opoku missed the game Venlo

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Aves

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against FK Indjija

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam saw 77 minutes as Senica lost to Dun. Streda. Edmund Addo warmed the bench in that game

Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Trencin as they lost to Michalovce 2-1. Mohammed Lamine was on the bench for Trencin

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor

Isaac Cofie played the entire duration Sivasspor as they drew 1-1 against Gaziantep

Patrick Twumasi scored his second goal for Gaziantep as they won 3-2 against Beskitas, Raman Chibsah was also on the scoresheet