Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ayew, Mensah, Konigsdorffer and Bukari on target for respective clubs 

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe. The reports indicate minutes played and performance stats on the monitored players below.

Players to have scored.

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.

Jordan Ayew scored and assisted in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win against Burnley

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal for Hamburger against Elversberg

Ghana winger Osman Bukari nets 6th league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade win

Aziz scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 3-3 draw against Sporting CP

Godsway Donyoh scored to help Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem

Musah Mohammed scored for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 loss to Corum

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 60 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Everton

Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City

In Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play in Southampton’s 2-1 loss to Millwall

Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds United

In League One, Kwame Poku was in action for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United

Andy Yiadom saw 65 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-2 loss to Shrewsbury

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams climbed off the bench to play in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 loss to Betis

Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 12 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Udinese

GERMANY

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Mohammed Salisu registered an assist for Monaco in their 3-2 win over Lens

Andre Ayew saw 90 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 2-1 loss to Reims

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against PSG

Ernest Nuamah saw minutes of action for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Metz

Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite his sides 1-0 loss to Nantes

In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu played the full throttle for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Bastia

Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Troyes in their 2-1 loss to Dunkerque

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Partizani

Alfred Mensah saw 13 minutes of action for Partizani

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-0 defeat to A.Klagenfurt

Augustine Boakye saw 83 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK

AZERBAIJAN

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was in action for Araz in their 3-0 loss to Zira

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge’s 2-0 win over Eupen

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as a substitute

Nathaniel Opoku saw 65 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against RWDM

Joselpho Barnes was involved in St. Truiden 1-0 win over Westerlo

Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Charleroi

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene was in action for Levski Sofia in their 4-0 win over Arda

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 75 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 loss to Gorcia

CYPRUS

Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas in their 2-1 win over Karmiotissa

Alex Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to AEL Limassol

Benson Anang saw 90 minutes of action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-1 draw against Nea Salamis

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis

Cletus Nombil saw 32 minutes of action for Zlin as they lost 3-0 to Plzen

EGYPT

Ghanaian duo Moro Salifu and Benjamin Boateng were involved in Al Ittihad’s game against National Bank Egypt which ended in a draw

Issahaku Yakubu and Yaw Annor were involved in action for National Bank Egypt

ISRAEL

Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Netanya against Beitar Jerusalem which ended in a draw

MALTA

Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, and Frank Boateng were involved in Sirens 4-0 loss to Gzira

Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira

Stephen Akomeah was in action for Gudja in their 4-0 loss to Santa Lucia

Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk 2-0 win over Valletta

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s game against Hamrun

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun

Edward Sarpong saw 40 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Mosta

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori saw 83 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Farense

SAUDI ARABIA

SERBIA

Leonard Owusu was involved in Partizan in their 2-1 win over Radnik

Sadick Abubakar lasted 83 minutes in the game for Radnik

Edmund Addo was in action for Radnicki Nis in their 3-0 win over IMT Novi Beograd

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in Trencin’s 2-0 loss to Slovan Brastislava

Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova against Dun.Streda which ended in a draw

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Banska Bystrica

Samuel Gidi saw 29 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie was in action for FC Zurich in their 2-0 loss to Lugano

Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Lausanne Ouchy

TURKEY

In Superlig, Daniel Amartey made a brief appearance for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Istanbulspor AS

Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep

Alex Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa

Isaac Donkor was shown a red card in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 loss to Eyupspor

USA

In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 87 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 1-0 win over Atlanta United

Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution 3-1 loss to DC United

Kwadwo Opoku was involved in CF Montreal’s game against Orlando City which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes