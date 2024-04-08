Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki wins Spanish Cup, Abagna, Osman, Aziz, Rahman score for respective clubs

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.
Inaki Williams helped Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish Copa del Rey against Mallorca on Saturday
Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 2-1 win over Verona in the Italian Serie A
Abdul Yusif was on the score sheet for Paide in their 3-1 win over Kuressare
Baba Rahman scored his fifth goal of the season in PAOK 2-2 draw against AEK Athens FC in the Greek league
Prosper Owusu scored for Sirens as they lost 4-1 to Balzan in the Malta topflight League
David Abagna scored for Petrocub in their 3-0 win over Milsami in the Moldovan league
Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-0 win over Gil Vicente in the Portuguese league
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to register an assist for Crystal Palace in their 4-2 defeat to champions Manchester City
Jordan Ayew saw 74 minutes of action for Crystal Palace before being substituted
Antoine Semenyo saw 69 minutes of action for Bournemouth in their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town
Mohammed Kudus played the full throttle for West Ham in their 2-1 win over Wolves
Thomas Partey was on the bench for Arsenal as they walloped Brighton 3-0 at the Amex stadium
Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration for Brighton
In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 81 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Birmingham
Kamaldeen Sulemana enjoyed 16 minutes of action for Southampton against Blackburn which ended in a draw
In League One, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 32 minutes of action for Eldense in their 2-0 loss to Andorra
Kwasi Sibo helped Amorebieta to a 3-1 win over Ferrol
ITALY
In Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-1 win over Atalanta
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 46 minutes of action for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre
Andre Ayew played 74 minutes for Le Havre
Koffi Kouao was involved in Metz 4-3 loss to Brest
Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-0 defeat to Montpellier
Alidu Seidu saw 66 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 loss to Monaco
Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute in the game for Monaco
Ernest Nuamah lasted 80 minutes for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Nantes
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens game against Guingamp which ended in a draw
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 46 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-0 loss to Mainz
Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a brief appearance for Bochum in their 2-1 loss to FC Koln
Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Augsburg as they lost 3-1 to Hoffenheim
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 88 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 2-1 win over Kaiserslautern
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz game against Wolfsberger AC which ended in a draw
Forson Amankwah lasted 80 minutes in Salzburg’s 1-1 draw against SK Rapid
AZERBAIJAN
Samuel Tetteh saw 45 minutes of action for Gabala as they were hammered 4-0 by Zira
BELGIUM
Kamal Sowah saw 27 minutes of action for St.Liege against Leuven which ended in a draw
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk â€˜
Francis Abu saw 13 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win over Royale Union
Majeed Ashimeru saw 26 minutes of action for Anderlecht as they lost 3-1 to rivals Club Brugge
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekptey saw 83 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad
CHINA
Frank Acheampong saw 73 minutes of action for Henan Songshan Longmen as they lost 2-0 to Shenzhen Xinpengcheng
CROATIA
Micheal Agbekpornu saw 46 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 defeat to Varazdin
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante was involved in Doxa’s 2-0 defeat to Apollon
Eric Boakye saw 30 minutes of action for Aris Limassol as they lost 3-0 to Omonia
Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Othellos Athienou as they lost 3-2 to Nea Salamis
Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over APOEL
DENMARK
Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman was on the scoresheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in the crunchy encounter in the Danish Superliga.
ESTONIA
Abdul Yusif was on the score sheet for Paide in their 3-1 win over Kuressare
Thomas Agyepong played 90 minutes for Paide
FINLAND
David Agbo saw 28 minutes of action for Gnistan in their 2-1 win over Inter Tuku
Prosper Ahiabu played the full throttle for VPS in their 2-1 win over Haka
Ghanaian duo Enock Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas 3-2 defeat to Mariehamn
Clinton Antwi helped KuPS to a 3-1 win over HJK
Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for HJK
GREECE
Baba Rahman scored his fifth goal of the season in PAOK 2-2 draw against AEK Athens FC
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah saw 86 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris as they lost by a lone goal to FK Panevezys
MALTA
Prosper Owusu scored for Sirens as they lost 4-1 to Balzan in the Premier League
Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Charles Agyemang were all involved in the game for Sirens
Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk 1-1 draw against Gzira
Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were in action for Birkirkara as they lost 2-0 to Hamrun
James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Sliema against Hibernians which ended in a draw
MOLDOVA
David Abagna scored for Petrocub in their 3-0 win over Milsami
Razak Abalorah kept a clean sheet in post for Petrocub
NETHERLANDS
Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 5-1 loss to PSV
PORTUGAL
Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-0 win over Gil Vicente
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Al Taee against Al Shabab which ended in a draw
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 14 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 5-0 win over Queen’s
Park
SERBIA
Sadick Abubakar was involved Radnick 2-0 loss to Crvena zvezda
Leonard Owusu saw 25 minutes of action for Partizan in their 2-0 win over Novi Pazar
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 67 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw
Kelvin Ofori saw 46 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 loss to Ruzomberok
Mark Assinor saw 45 minutes of action for Podbrezova in their 3-1 loss to Dun.Streda
Samuel Gidi was in action for Zilina as they lost 3-0 to Slovan Bratislava
SWEDEN
Ghanaian duo Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad’s 1-0 win over Goteborg
Ghanaian trio Jalal Abduallai , Michael Baidoo and Terry Yegbe were involved in Elfsborg 1-0 win over Vasteras SK
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw 27 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Servette
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys
ROMANIA
CSM Sighetu Marmatiei’s Emmanuel Mensah increased his goal-haul for the season with his 11th on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Crisul Santandrei in the Romanian third-tier.
TURKEY
Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor game against Keciorengucu which ended in a draw
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Altay
USA
In the MLS, Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw against DC United
Jonathan Mensah saw 44 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 1-0 win over Charlotte
Patrick Agyemang was in action for Charlotte FC
Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for LA Galaxy as they lost 2-1 to rivals Los Angeles FC in the derby
Latif Blessing made a brief appearance for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas’ game against St.Louis City which ended in a draw
In USL Championship, Elvis Amoh helped Detriot record a win against North Carolina on Saturday
Anderson Asiedu was involved in Hartford Athletic’s 3-2 win over Miami FC
Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Miami FC
Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh against Tampa Bay which ended in a draw
Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 2-0 loss to Sacremento Republic
Solomon Asante lasted 73 minutes in the game for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-0 win over San Antonio