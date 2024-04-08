Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki wins Spanish Cup, Abagna, Osman, Aziz, Rahman score for respective clubs

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to register an assist for Crystal Palace in their 4-2 defeat to champions Manchester City

Jordan Ayew saw 74 minutes of action for Crystal Palace before being substituted

Antoine Semenyo saw 69 minutes of action for Bournemouth in their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town

Mohammed Kudus played the full throttle for West Ham in their 2-1 win over Wolves

Thomas Partey was on the bench for Arsenal as they walloped Brighton 3-0 at the Amex stadium

Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration for Brighton

In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 81 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Birmingham

Kamaldeen Sulemana enjoyed 16 minutes of action for Southampton against Blackburn which ended in a draw

In League One, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln

SPAIN

Inaki Williams helped Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish Copa del Rey against Mallorca on Saturday

In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 32 minutes of action for Eldense in their 2-0 loss to Andorra

Kwasi Sibo helped Amorebieta to a 3-1 win over Ferrol

ITALY

In Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-1 win over Atalanta

Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 2-1 win over Verona

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 46 minutes of action for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre

Andre Ayew played 74 minutes for Le Havre

Koffi Kouao was involved in Metz 4-3 loss to Brest

Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-0 defeat to Montpellier

Alidu Seidu saw 66 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 loss to Monaco

Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute in the game for Monaco

Ernest Nuamah lasted 80 minutes for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Nantes

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens game against Guingamp which ended in a draw

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 46 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-0 loss to Mainz

Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a brief appearance for Bochum in their 2-1 loss to FC Koln

Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Augsburg as they lost 3-1 to Hoffenheim

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 88 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 2-1 win over Kaiserslautern

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz game against Wolfsberger AC which ended in a draw

Forson Amankwah lasted 80 minutes in Salzburg’s 1-1 draw against SK Rapid

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh saw 45 minutes of action for Gabala as they were hammered 4-0 by Zira

BELGIUM

Kamal Sowah saw 27 minutes of action for St.Liege against Leuven which ended in a draw

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk â€˜

Francis Abu saw 13 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win over Royale Union

Majeed Ashimeru saw 26 minutes of action for Anderlecht as they lost 3-1 to rivals Club Brugge

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekptey saw 83 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad

CHINA

Frank Acheampong saw 73 minutes of action for Henan Songshan Longmen as they lost 2-0 to Shenzhen Xinpengcheng

CROATIA

Micheal Agbekpornu saw 46 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 defeat to Varazdin

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante was involved in Doxa’s 2-0 defeat to Apollon

Eric Boakye saw 30 minutes of action for Aris Limassol as they lost 3-0 to Omonia

Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Othellos Athienou as they lost 3-2 to Nea Salamis

Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over APOEL

DENMARK

Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman was on the scoresheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in the crunchy encounter in the Danish Superliga.

ESTONIA

Abdul Yusif was on the score sheet for Paide in their 3-1 win over Kuressare

Thomas Agyepong played 90 minutes for Paide

FINLAND

David Agbo saw 28 minutes of action for Gnistan in their 2-1 win over Inter Tuku

Prosper Ahiabu played the full throttle for VPS in their 2-1 win over Haka

Ghanaian duo Enock Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas 3-2 defeat to Mariehamn

Clinton Antwi helped KuPS to a 3-1 win over HJK

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for HJK

GREECE

Baba Rahman scored his fifth goal of the season in PAOK 2-2 draw against AEK Athens FC

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah saw 86 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris as they lost by a lone goal to FK Panevezys

MALTA

Prosper Owusu scored for Sirens as they lost 4-1 to Balzan in the Premier League

Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Charles Agyemang were all involved in the game for Sirens

Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk 1-1 draw against Gzira

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were in action for Birkirkara as they lost 2-0 to Hamrun

James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Sliema against Hibernians which ended in a draw

MOLDOVA

David Abagna scored for Petrocub in their 3-0 win over Milsami

Razak Abalorah kept a clean sheet in post for Petrocub

NETHERLANDS

Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 5-1 loss to PSV

PORTUGAL

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-0 win over Gil Vicente

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Al Taee against Al Shabab which ended in a draw

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 14 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 5-0 win over Queen’s

Park

SERBIA

Sadick Abubakar was involved Radnick 2-0 loss to Crvena zvezda

Leonard Owusu saw 25 minutes of action for Partizan in their 2-0 win over Novi Pazar

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 67 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw

Kelvin Ofori saw 46 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 loss to Ruzomberok

Mark Assinor saw 45 minutes of action for Podbrezova in their 3-1 loss to Dun.Streda

Samuel Gidi was in action for Zilina as they lost 3-0 to Slovan Bratislava

SWEDEN

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad’s 1-0 win over Goteborg

Ghanaian trio Jalal Abduallai , Michael Baidoo and Terry Yegbe were involved in Elfsborg 1-0 win over Vasteras SK

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw 27 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Servette

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys

ROMANIA

CSM Sighetu Marmatiei’s Emmanuel Mensah increased his goal-haul for the season with his 11th on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Crisul Santandrei in the Romanian third-tier.

TURKEY

Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor game against Keciorengucu which ended in a draw

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Altay

USA

In the MLS, Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw against DC United

Jonathan Mensah saw 44 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 1-0 win over Charlotte

Patrick Agyemang was in action for Charlotte FC

Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for LA Galaxy as they lost 2-1 to rivals Los Angeles FC in the derby

Latif Blessing made a brief appearance for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas’ game against St.Louis City which ended in a draw

In USL Championship, Elvis Amoh helped Detriot record a win against North Carolina on Saturday

Anderson Asiedu was involved in Hartford Athletic’s 3-2 win over Miami FC

Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Miami FC

Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh against Tampa Bay which ended in a draw

Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 2-0 loss to Sacremento Republic

Solomon Asante lasted 73 minutes in the game for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-0 win over San Antonio