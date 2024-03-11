Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Issahaku bags 10th assist of the season, Obeng, Ofosu-Ayeh on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad after close monitoring of their games. Below is a report on how they performed.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Mohammed Kudus was impressive in West Ham 2-2 draw against Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday
Thomas Partey made a cameo in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brentford
Jordan Ayew saw 69 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town
Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bournemouth in their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United
In English Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 33 minutes of action for Southampton in their 4-2 win over Sunderland
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered his 10th assist of the season in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Hull City
In League One, Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough’s 3-1 win over Burton
Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Wycombe
In League Two, English-born Ghanaian Emile Acquah saw 73 minutes of action for Barrow in their 2-0 win over Colchester
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas
In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 23 minutes of action for Eldense in their 3-1 loss to Mirandes
Samuel Obeng scored for Huesca in their 2-0 win over Andorra
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Monza
Alfred Duncan was involved in Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw against Roma
Emmanuel Gyasi saw 90 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to AC Milan
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kasim Admas made a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 3-1 loss to Frankfurt. The Ghanaian center back came on in the 86th minute as a substitute to make his debut.
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-2 loss to Kaiserslautern
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 33 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 loss to Dusseldorf
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis saw nine minutes of action for Lens in their 1-0 win over Brest
Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite their 2-0 loss to Lyon
Andre Ayew lasted 86 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 1-0 win over Toulouse
Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Lille
In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre 1-0 defeat to St.Etienne
AUSTRIA
Abraham Boakye scored for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-1 draw against Altach
BELGIUM
Denis Odoi lasted 45 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Leuven
Nathaniel Opoku was involved in action for Leuven
Isaac Nuhu saw 69 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden
Joselpho Barnes played 65 minutes for St.Truiden
Christopher Osei Bonsu was involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over St.Liege
Francis Abu saw 79 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge against Charleroi which ended in a draw
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 79 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Botev Plovdiv
CHINA
Frank Acheampong registered an assist in Henan Songshan Longmen 2-2 draw against Meizhou Hakka
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 5-2 loss to D.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa
Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to feature in Anorthosis 3-2 defeat to Paphos
Kingsley Sarfo saw 11 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 loss to Aris
ESTONIA
Abdul Yusif scored in Paide 3-1 win over Nomme United on Sunday in the Meistriliiga round of two fixture. Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide
GREECE
Baba Abdul Rahman play the entire duration for PAOK in their 1-0 loss to Aris
ISRAEL
Gilbert Koomson saw 65 minutes of action for Hapeol Petah Tikva in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva
Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapeol Hadera’s 1-0 win over Sakhnin
Ebenezer Mamatah saw 28 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 2-0 loss to Netanya
Ibrahim Tanko played 29 minutes for Netanya
Henry Addo saw 21 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem
LATVIA
Baba Musah saw 90 minutes of action for Riga in their 1-0 win over Grobina
LITHUANIA
David Martin and Divine Naah were involved in Kauno Zalgiris 2-1 loss to Hegelmann
Kwadwo Asamoah was involved in FK Panevezys game against Dainava Alytus which ended in a draw
MALTA
Ghanaian players and former Medeama stars Kwasi Donsu, Haqi Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare and Charles Agyemang were involved in Sirens 3-0 loss to Floriana
Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara game against Marsaxlokk which ended in a draw
Samuel Boakye made a brief appearance for Birkirkara
Seth Paintsil saw 15 minutes of action for Hamrin in their 4-0 win over Mosta
Eric Mensah was in action for Mosta
Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Sliema in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia
James Arthur came on as a substitute for Sliema
Dacosta Boadu made a brief appearance for Gzira in their 1-1 draw against Valleta
MOLDOVA
Ghanaian trio Razak Abalora, David Abagna and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub’s 5-0 win over Balti
Abbey Agbodzie was in action for Balti
NETHERLANDS
Ibrahim Sadiq saw 17 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 4-0 win over Excelsior
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori was in action for Boavista in their 1-0 win over Moreirense
Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in Rio Ave’s game against Braga which ended in a draw
ROMANIA
Baba Alhassan was involved in FCSB 4-0 defeat to FC Rapid Bucuresti
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 21 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 4-0 win over Arbroath
SERBIA
Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-2 draw against Partizan
Leonard Owusu was involved in action for Partizan
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Radnicki Nis in their 3-2 loss to Zeleznicar Pancevo
SLOVAKIA
Bright Donkor was in action for Trencin against Kosice that ended in a draw
Ivan Mensah enjoyed the full throttle for Banska Bystrica in their 2-1 win over Skalica
Samuel Gidi scored for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Podbrezova
Mark Assinor lasted 70 minutes in the game for Podbrezova
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Dun.Streda
SOUTH AFRICA
Michelle Sarpong saw 12 minutes of action for Sekhukhune in their 4-1 win over Swallows
Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in the 3-2 win over Kaizer Chief in the Soweto derby on Saturday
SWEDEN
Phil Ofosu Ayeh scored the match winning goal for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Brommapojkarna in the Svenska Cupen
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati- Zigi conceded three goals as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Lugano
Daniel Afriyie was in action for Zurich as they lost 3-2 to Yverdon
TURKEY
Jerome Opoku scored the match winner for Basakseshir in their slim win over Antalyaspor
Joseph Attamah came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Hatayspor
Alex Djiku saw 45 minutes for Fenerbache in their 4-1 win over Pendikspor
In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor game against Bandirmaspor which ended in a draw
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Eyuspor before he was substituted as they lost by a lone goal to Corum
USA
In the MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in action for Charlotte in their 1-0 loss to Toronto FC
Emmanuel Boateng made a brief appearance for New England Revolution in their 4-1 loss to Atlanta United
Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Chicago Fire
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls
In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante made his debut for Las Vegas Lights in their 2-1 loss to Memphis
Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh in their 1-0 loss to New Mexico
Jordan Ayimbilla saw 37 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 2-0 win over Colorado Springs
Mohammed Abu saw 60 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 2-2 draw against Loudoun
Anderson Asideu saw 90 minutes of action for El Paso in their 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic
Ghanaian duo Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were involved in Birmingham 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising