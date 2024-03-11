Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Issahaku bags 10th assist of the season, Obeng, Ofosu-Ayeh on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad after close monitoring of their games. Below is a report on how they performed.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Mohammed Kudus was impressive in West Ham 2-2 draw against Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday

Thomas Partey made a cameo in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brentford

Jordan Ayew saw 69 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town

Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bournemouth in their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United

In English Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 33 minutes of action for Southampton in their 4-2 win over Sunderland

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered his 10th assist of the season in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Hull City

In League One, Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough’s 3-1 win over Burton

Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Wycombe

In League Two, English-born Ghanaian Emile Acquah saw 73 minutes of action for Barrow in their 2-0 win over Colchester

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas

In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 23 minutes of action for Eldense in their 3-1 loss to Mirandes

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Monza

Alfred Duncan was involved in Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw against Roma

Emmanuel Gyasi saw 90 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to AC Milan

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Admas made a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 3-1 loss to Frankfurt. The Ghanaian center back came on in the 86th minute as a substitute to make his debut.

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-2 loss to Kaiserslautern

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 33 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 loss to Dusseldorf

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis saw nine minutes of action for Lens in their 1-0 win over Brest

Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite their 2-0 loss to Lyon

Andre Ayew lasted 86 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 1-0 win over Toulouse

Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Lille

In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre 1-0 defeat to St.Etienne

AUSTRIA

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi lasted 45 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Leuven

Nathaniel Opoku was involved in action for Leuven

Isaac Nuhu saw 69 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden

Joselpho Barnes played 65 minutes for St.Truiden

Christopher Osei Bonsu was involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over St.Liege

Francis Abu saw 79 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge against Charleroi which ended in a draw

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 79 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Botev Plovdiv

CHINA

Frank Acheampong registered an assist in Henan Songshan Longmen 2-2 draw against Meizhou Hakka

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 5-2 loss to D.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa

Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to feature in Anorthosis 3-2 defeat to Paphos

Kingsley Sarfo saw 11 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 loss to Aris

ESTONIA

Abdul Yusif scored in Paide 3-1 win over Nomme United on Sunday in the Meistriliiga round of two fixture. Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide

GREECE

Baba Abdul Rahman play the entire duration for PAOK in their 1-0 loss to Aris

ISRAEL

Gilbert Koomson saw 65 minutes of action for Hapeol Petah Tikva in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva

Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapeol Hadera’s 1-0 win over Sakhnin

Ebenezer Mamatah saw 28 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 2-0 loss to Netanya

Ibrahim Tanko played 29 minutes for Netanya

Henry Addo saw 21 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem

LATVIA

Baba Musah saw 90 minutes of action for Riga in their 1-0 win over Grobina

LITHUANIA

David Martin and Divine Naah were involved in Kauno Zalgiris 2-1 loss to Hegelmann

Kwadwo Asamoah was involved in FK Panevezys game against Dainava Alytus which ended in a draw

MALTA

Ghanaian players and former Medeama stars Kwasi Donsu, Haqi Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare and Charles Agyemang were involved in Sirens 3-0 loss to Floriana

Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara game against Marsaxlokk which ended in a draw

Samuel Boakye made a brief appearance for Birkirkara

Seth Paintsil saw 15 minutes of action for Hamrin in their 4-0 win over Mosta

Eric Mensah was in action for Mosta

Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Sliema in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia

James Arthur came on as a substitute for Sliema

Dacosta Boadu made a brief appearance for Gzira in their 1-1 draw against Valleta

MOLDOVA

Ghanaian trio Razak Abalora, David Abagna and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub’s 5-0 win over Balti

Abbey Agbodzie was in action for Balti

NETHERLANDS

Ibrahim Sadiq saw 17 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 4-0 win over Excelsior

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori was in action for Boavista in their 1-0 win over Moreirense

Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in Rio Ave’s game against Braga which ended in a draw

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan was involved in FCSB 4-0 defeat to FC Rapid Bucuresti

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 21 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 4-0 win over Arbroath

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-2 draw against Partizan

Leonard Owusu was involved in action for Partizan

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Radnicki Nis in their 3-2 loss to Zeleznicar Pancevo

SLOVAKIA

Bright Donkor was in action for Trencin against Kosice that ended in a draw

Ivan Mensah enjoyed the full throttle for Banska Bystrica in their 2-1 win over Skalica

Samuel Gidi scored for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Podbrezova

Mark Assinor lasted 70 minutes in the game for Podbrezova

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Dun.Streda

SOUTH AFRICA

Michelle Sarpong saw 12 minutes of action for Sekhukhune in their 4-1 win over Swallows

Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in the 3-2 win over Kaizer Chief in the Soweto derby on Saturday

SWEDEN

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati- Zigi conceded three goals as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Lugano

Daniel Afriyie was in action for Zurich as they lost 3-2 to Yverdon

TURKEY

Jerome Opoku scored the match winner for Basakseshir in their slim win over Antalyaspor

Joseph Attamah came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Hatayspor

Alex Djiku saw 45 minutes for Fenerbache in their 4-1 win over Pendikspor

In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor game against Bandirmaspor which ended in a draw

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Eyuspor before he was substituted as they lost by a lone goal to Corum

USA

In the MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in action for Charlotte in their 1-0 loss to Toronto FC

Emmanuel Boateng made a brief appearance for New England Revolution in their 4-1 loss to Atlanta United

Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Chicago Fire

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls

In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante made his debut for Las Vegas Lights in their 2-1 loss to Memphis

Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh in their 1-0 loss to New Mexico

Jordan Ayimbilla saw 37 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 2-0 win over Colorado Springs

Mohammed Abu saw 60 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 2-2 draw against Loudoun

Anderson Asideu saw 90 minutes of action for El Paso in their 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic

Ghanaian duo Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were involved in Birmingham 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising