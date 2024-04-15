Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Paintsil bags third goal of the season as  Asare, Ibrahim score brace for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad across the globe. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed with their respective clubs over the weekend.

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim scored a brace to help AS Trencin secure a 4-0 win over FC ViOn ZlatÃƒ© Moravce in the Slovakian Liga.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the London Stadium

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both came on as subs to help Crystal Palace record a 1-0 win over Liverpool

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams saw 90 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw against Villareal

Iddrisu Baba saw 17 minutes of action for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng came on as a sub to feature in Huesca’s 2-1 loss to Ferrol

ITALY

In Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-2 draw against Inter

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah saw 23 minutes of action for Lyon in their 4-3 win over Brest

Andre Ayew saw 88 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 defeat to Nantes

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg 2-2 draw against Magdeburg

BELGIUM

Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Royale Union SG

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-0 win over Paphos

Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis as they lost 2-0 to Omonia

ESTONIA

Abdul Yusif saw 90 minutes of action for Paide in their 2-1 defeat to Kalju

LITHUANIA

Ghanaian duo Divine Naah and David Martin were involved in Kauno Zalgiris 1-0 win over Dainava Alytus

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema 1-1 draw against Balzan

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara 2-0 win over Gudja

Bismark Asare climbed off the bench to score a brace for Sirens in their 2-1 win over Naxxar

Fellow countrymen Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Charles Agyemang were involved in the game for Sirens

MOLDOVA

Ghanaian duo Davida Abagna and Razak Abalorah were in action for Petrocub in their 1-1 draw against Zimbru Chisinau

NETHERLANDS

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq inspires AZ Alkmaar to victory with goal and assist against Waalwijk

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng played in Rio Ave 2-2 draw against Estrela

Lawrence Ofori saw 85 minutes of action for Moreirense as they lost 3-0 to Benfica

SERBIA

Osman Bukari was in action for Crvena zvezda in their 3-0 win over Zeleznicar Pancevo

Leonard Owusu saw 34 minutes of action for Partizan in their 3-2 loss to Cukaricki

USA

Joseph Paintsil scored for LA Galaxy in their 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS

Patrick Agyemang was on the scoresheet for Charlotte in their 3-2 win over Toronto FC

Eugene Ansah saw 69 minutes of action for FC Dallas against Seattle Sounders which ended in a draw

Latif Blessing was in action for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 win over Minnesota United.