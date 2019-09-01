Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Tumasi, Kizito, Partey, Ekuban score for respective clubs as Afriyie Acquah makes debut for Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Some players to make the headlines this weekend are as follows:
Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for new club Gaziantep as they drew 1-1 against Sivasspor
Kwame Kizito scored a brilliant goal as Hacken won 4-1 against Falkenbergs. Kizito came off the bench to register his first goal of the season
Thomas Partey registered his first goal of the season for Atletico Madrid in their 3-2 win over Eibar
Caleb Ekuban scored his first Turkish Super Lig goal of the season as Trabzonspor earned a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce on Sunday.
Jordan Ayew. The Black Stars striker scored his second goal of the season as Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa
Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew scored his second goal of the season for Crystal Palace as they pip Aston Villa at home.
Jeffrey Schlupp provided an assist as he lasted 83 minutes in the game
Christian Atsu saw 81 minutes of action for Newcastle United as they drew against Watford
Kevin Danso was red carded as Southampton held Man United to a draw at home
Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Bournemouth
In the Championship, Albert Adomah scored for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw against Preston
Dede Ayew lasted 84 minutes in Swansea’s game against Leeds which ended 1-0
Andy Yiadom was substituted in the 65th minute as Reading lost to Charlton 2-0
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah saw 73 minutes of action for AFC Wimbledon as they drew against Wycombe
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 3-0 win over Sutton
Brandon Asante missed Ebbsfleet game against Aldershot
SPAIN
Thomas Partey scored for Atletico Madrid in their 3-2 win over Eibar
Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Iddrisu played for Mallorca as they lost 2-0 to Valencia
Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 1-1 draw against Getafe
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they drew 1-1 against Sevilla
Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Real Valladollid as they lost 2-0 to Levante
In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena saw 79 minutes of action in their 1-0 win over Elche
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 against PSG
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for Le Havre as they won 3-0 against Caen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 defeat to Le Mans
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan won 2-1 in their game against Cagliari
Alfred Duncan registered two assists as Sassuolo thumped Sampdoria 4-1
Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 71 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they lost 2-1 to Genoa
Nicholas Opoku was on the bench for Udinese as they lost 3-1 to Parma
In the Serie B, Bright Adde saw 45 minutes of action for Juve Stabia as they lost 2-0 to Pisa
Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench as Benevento won 4-1 against Cittadella
Emmanuel Gyasi saw 70 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-1 against Crotone
Moses Odjer was on the bench for Salernitana as they won 1-0 against Cosenza
GERMANY
Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderborn
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi lasted 45 minutes for Wehen as they suffered a heavy defeat to Regensburg
David Atanga saw nine minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Aue
In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy warm the bench for Wurzburger Kickers as they lost to Zwickau
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh saw 62 minutes of action for Lask Linz as they lost to Wolfsberger by a lone goal
Majeed Ashimeru scored for Salzburg as they thumped Tirol 5-1. Felix Adjei featured for Tirol
BELGIUM
Joseph Painstil saw 60 minutes of action for Genk as they drew 1-1 against Club Brugge
Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht’s game against St.Leige
Daniel Opare missed Antwerp game against Waregem due to injury
Godfred Donsah came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 3-2 to Gent
Thomas Agyepong saw 22 minutes of action for Waasland-Beveren in their 4-0 defeat at home to Charleroi
Eric Ocansey scored for Kortrijk as they drew 2-2 against Oostende
Jonah Osabutey lasted 90 minutes for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against KV Mechelen.
Abdul Nurudeen warmed the bench for Eupen as they lost 2-0 at home to St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah missed the game for St. Truiden
In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said, played the entire duration for Lokeren as they lost 2-0 to Leuven. Kamal Sowah saw 82 minutes of action for the losers
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene warmed the bench for Beroe as they lost 2-1 to Etar
Mohammed Nasiru came off the bench in the 79 minute as Levski Sofia drew against CSKA Sofia
CROATIA
Regan Obeng played the entire duration for Istra 1961 as they drew against Osijek
Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 25 minutes of action for Rijeka as they drew 1-1 against Zapresic
CZECH REPUBLIC
Emmanuel Antwi warmed the bench for Pribram as they lost to Plzen
DENMARK
Kudus Mohammed scored the winner for Nordsjaelland as they defeated Hobro 2-1
Ibrahim Sadiq, Isaac Atanga and Mumin Abdul played in the game
FINLAND
Evans Mensah saw eight minutes of action for HJK as they drew against Rovaniemi
Ishmael Yartey and Isaac Shaze played for KPV Kokkola as they lost by a lone goal to Honka.
Gideon Baah played the entire duration for Honka whilst Nasiru Banahene warmed the bench for the winners
Baba Mensah and David Addy played for Illves as they lost to Inter Turku
Jude Arthur saw 77 minutes of action for SJK as they lost 3-1 to KuPS. Reuben Ayarna came off the bench to play for the winners
HUNGARY
Frimpong Abraham made a brief appearance for Ferencvaros in their 1-0 win over DVTK
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman missed Portimonense game against Moreirense
Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against FC Porto
ROMANIA
Isaac Donkor missed U Craiova game against FC Voluntari
Regy Ofosu scored for Botosani as they drew 2-2 against Academica Clinceni
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against Vojvodina
SLOVAKIA
Sulley Sadam and Edmund Addo both played for Senica as they lost to Zilina 5-0
Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Nitra
SWEDEN
Kwame Kizito came off the bench to score his first goal for Hacken in their 4-1 win over Falkenbergs
Enoch Adu Kofi was red carded as AIK won by a lone goal against Djurgarden
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor as they lost 3-2 to Galatasaray
Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration for Rizespor as they drew 1-1 against Besiktas
Isaac Cofie saw 39 minutes of action for Sivasspor as they drew 1-1 against Gaziantep
Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Gaziantep in the game
Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 draw against Fenerbache
Afriyie Acquah made his debut for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost to Alanyaspor
USA
In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante scored for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Colorado Springs. Kwasi Donsu made a brief appearance for Colorado while Yaro Ibrahim warmed the bench