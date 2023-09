Striker Persis Martha Oteng has hit the ground running for Tottenham U21 Women’s side this term season.

The 17-year-old has now scored three goals in four matches.

Oteng has excelled and made contributions against Cardiff City, Arsenal, Brighton and Sunderland.

The 5'6 goal poacher is pushing hard to gain promotion into the Spurs Women First Team.

Oteng, born in the Germany town of Oberhausen, has already expressed her interest in playing for Ghana.