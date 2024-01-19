Peter Baah Snr: KASS' 13-year-old sensation named Best Goalkeeper in Ashanti Region Inter-Schools championship

Peter Baah Snr, the immensely talented Ghanaian goalkeeper, continues to make waves on the football scene, emerging as the overall Best Goalkeeper at the just-ended Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools Games, representing Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS).

Baah Snr left an indelible mark on the tournament, captivating spectators with his mesmerizing moves and impeccable goalkeeping skills.

This recent accolade adds to his growing list of achievements, further solidifying his status as a promising talent for the future. Beyond regional competitions, Peter Baah Snr showcased his prowess at the national level during the Baby Jet U-16 tournament held in Cape Coast in 2023.

In five remarkable games, he achieved an outstanding record of three clean sheets, underscoring his ability to keep opposing teams at bay.

A defining moment in his early career occurred in the Baby Jet U-16 tournament when Peter Baah played a crucial role in securing two penalty shootout victories for his team during the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

This showcased his shot-stopping abilities and his composure under pressure, a quality that sets him apart as a goalkeeper with great potential for the Ghanaian Football scene.

The journey to recognition for Baah began in 2018 when he was discovered by Coach Barnabas Awuni the current head coach of King Faisal.

Recognizing the young goalkeeper’s talent, Coach Awuni introduced him to his current manager, Mr. Dennis Agyapong Boateng, laying the foundation for Peter Baah Snr.’s promising career.

The early support and acknowledgment from seasoned professionals have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping Peter Baah Snr.’s trajectory as a standout goalkeeper, and his achievements on the field only hint at the great potential that lies ahead for this emerging football star.

Peter Baah Snr not only won the best goalkeeper for the tournament but also guided his school to gold at the just-ended sports festival.