PFAG boss Anthony Baffoe calls for more youth competitions

General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Anthony Baffoe has charged stakeholders to organize more youth competitions to help in the identification of talents.

The country has been reliant on the KGL U17 championship as well as the Baby Jet U16 tournament to scout the best of talents for youth national teams.

But according to Baffoe, the more competitions introduced will expand the pool for the unearthing of talents.

“Academy or grassroots football is all about youth development and talent identification. I believe it helps in identifying talents but what is important is to have more youth competitions because at the end of the day, the younger you are, the more you should play,” he said during the launch of the third edition of the Baby Jet tournament.

“I think we need district selections, regional selections. We need the youths to play because it’s all about development and this tournament [Baby Jet U-16] will help to unearth talent.”

The Baby Jet U16 championship is championed by former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan.