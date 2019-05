Phoenix Rising FC captain Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Championship Team of the Week 11.

Asante scored one goal in the 4-0 win against Las Vegas Light at home on Saturday.

He provided one assist and created four chances in his first start since April 27 after personal reasons kept him out of the squad.

Asante is now tied for the most assists on the team with Junior Flemmings at five apiece.