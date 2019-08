Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have officially unveiled their new players and kits ahead of the 2019/2020 season at a colorful ceremony held at the Manhyia Gardens on Friday.

The kits are manufactured by Strike a Portuguese sports equipments and kits manufacturing company who have signed a three-year deal with the club.

Kotoko will wear their traditional red jersey as their home kits followed by a white and green kits which will be used for away games.

Below are the Photos from the ceremony