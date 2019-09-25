PHOTOS: AshantiGold jets off to Morocco for RS Berkane clash

Ghana’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup AshantiGold have departed to Morocco ahead of their second leg game against RS Berkane

The team left Obuasi to Accra on Tuesday and flew out from the Kotoka International Airport at noon

AshantiGold SC won the first leg 3-2 in Obuasi about a fortnight ago.

Nineteen players travelled with the team to the capital. One will be dropped for the rest to make the journey to Morocco.

The Gold and Black side are expected to arrive on Thursday with the match scheduled for Saturday at 8:00pm.