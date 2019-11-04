PHOTOS: Black Meteors leave for CAF U-23 Championship in Egypt

The Black Meteors of Ghana have left Accra for Cairo ahead of the start of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The technical team, management and players left the shores of the country on Monday afternoon for the tournament which begins on November 8.

Ghana have been preparing for the championship for the past two weeks and will continue with their preparations when the arrive in Egypt.

The Black Meteors have been drawn in group A alongside hosts Egypt, debutantes Cameroon and Mali.

The top two team from the competition will automatically qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The U-23 team have not qualified for the Olympics games since Athens 2004.

