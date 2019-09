PHOTOS: Black Stars B 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in 2020 CHAN qualifier

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso at home in the 2020 African Nations Championship first qualifying round first leg tie on Sunday.

The Local Black Stars were undone by late second half goal from Stephanne Yannick Pognongo at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In injury time, former ASEC Mimosas midfielder delivered a thunderous strike to beat goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Sika Fotos brings you some of the nice shots from the match.