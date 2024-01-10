PHOTOS: Black Stars make grand entrance in Ivory Coast, draped in vibrant Kente

The Black Stars have made a captivating arrival in Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana by donning striking Kente cloths.

The airport reception transformed into a joyous celebration as a traditional dance group warmly greeted the team. In a lively display of cultural exchange, the players actively participated in the celebrations, dancing alongside the local performers.

The players, who had earlier departed Ghana adorned in stylish Kaftans, elevated their outfits by wrapping themselves in the vibrant and symbolic Kente cloths, adding an extra layer of cultural richness to their appearance.

The AFCON 2023, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, promises intense competition among Africa's football elite. The four-time African champions, the Black Stars, concluded their training camp in Kumasi, marking the beginning of their journey to Ivory Coast.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, graced the team with a special send-off in Kumasi, where they were treated to entertaining performances by dancehall superstar Stonebwoy. Akufo-Addo charged the team to deliver their best performance and end the country's 42-year wait for a fifth AFCON title.

The Black Stars are set to kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22, forming part of Group B in the tournament.