Muslim players of the Black Stars observe their Friday prayers at the Tolip Hotel Mosque in Egypt ahead of their group F clash with Cameroon.

The players including some technical teammates were at the mosque to offer their Jumah prayers.

The Muslim contingent in the team that were at the mosque included Deputy Coach Ibrahim Tanko, skipper Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and team scout Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

