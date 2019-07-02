PHOTOS: Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau in Suez

Ghana defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F match at the Suez Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday evening.

As a result, the Black Stars secured their place in the Round of 16 as group winners, while the African Wild Dogs crashed out of the tournament after finishing fourth.

The African Wild Dogs were pressed by the Black Stars in the opening stages of the match, but they looked dangerous on the counter-time.

Guinea-Bissau came very close to scoring through Piqueti Djassi Brito Silva following a quick counter in the 18th minute.