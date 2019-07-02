GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

PHOTOS: Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau in Suez

Published on: 02 July 2019
PHOTOS: Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau in Suez
Andre Ayew of Ghana points to emblem as he leads team in celebration during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Ghana defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F match at the Suez Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday evening.

As a result, the Black Stars secured their place in the Round of 16 as group winners, while the African Wild Dogs crashed out of the tournament after finishing fourth.

The African Wild Dogs were pressed by the Black Stars in the opening stages of the match, but they looked dangerous on the counter-time.

Guinea-Bissau came very close to scoring through Piqueti Djassi Brito Silva following a quick counter in the 18th minute.

Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
 

Thomas Teye Partey of Ghana pulls away from Judilson Pele Gomes of Guinea-Bissau during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
 

Abdul Rahman Baba of Ghana takes on Juary Soares of Guinea-Bissau during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
 

Thomas Teye Partey of Ghana (number 5) celebrates goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Mama Balde of Guinea-Bissau during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments