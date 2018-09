Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was introduced to his new home in Germany at his new club Hansa Rostock.

The on-loan Wolves right back looks to have settled in fast in his new home after a difficult spell in England, where he spent most on his time on the sidelines with injuries.

He joined the German third tier side with hopes of reviving his career.

BELOW ARE PHOTOS OF OFOSU-AYEH AT HANSA