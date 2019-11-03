PHOTOS: Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku attends SWAG General Meeting

New Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku was special guest of honour at the general meeting of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Okraku, who is also a member of the association, shared his plans for Ghana football with practitioners who turned up.

Also at the meeting was Frederick Acheampoong, a SWAG member, who also got elected onto the Ghana FA Executive Council as a Premier League representative.

This was the first meeting of the new executives of SWAG.