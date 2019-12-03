GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Photos: Ghana football star Clifford Aboagye in serious motor accident in Mexio

Published on: 03 December 2019
Photos: Ghana football star Clifford Aboagye in serious motor accident in Mexio
Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has been involved in a car accident in Mexico where he plays for top-flight side Queretaro but escaped from the serious incident unhurt

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has been involved in a car accident in Mexico where he plays for top-flight side Queretaro but escaped from the serious incident unhurt.

Clifford Aboagye accident

