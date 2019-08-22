PHOTOS: Ghana star Caleb Ekuban in Europa League hat-trick banger

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban scored three goals for Turkish giants Trabzonspor to defeat Greek side AEK Athens 3-1 in their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The Black Stars striker demonstrated his predatory instincts by scoring in either half to help his side to rally from one goal down to win the game convincingly in the Greek capital.

The home side raced into the lead thanks to s strike by Marko Livaja on four minutes but the Ghanaian striker turned the game on its head with two goals before the break.

Another goals by Ekuban in the second half sealed the important away victory for Trabzonspor in the Europa first-leg playoff match giving them enough cushion ahead of the return encounter.