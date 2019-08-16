PHOTOS: Joseph Attamah-Lawreh joins Çaykur Rizespor on loan

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has joined Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor from rivals İstanbul Başakşehir on a season long loan.

The 25-year old agreed to join Rizespor for the upcoming Turkish super Lig season to earn more play time after making only 11 appearances in the league last term.

“Çaykur Rizespor transferred Joseph Attamah from İstanbul Başakşehir FK for rent,”a statement by Rizespor reads.

“Çaykur Rizespor’umu Istanbul Basaksehir FK 25-year-old Ghana national team also played for the defender Joseph Attamah’nın agreement for the transfer of the agreement.

“We wish success to Joseph Attamah who has played in 79 official matches in Başakşehir for the last 3 seasons and lastly 59 minutes in the UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos on August 13.”

Attamah Lawreh featured for Başakşehir as they were eliminated from the Champions League qualification against Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus on Tuesday. He was introduced in the game in the 56th minute.

He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt but did not feature in any of the games