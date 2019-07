Asante Kotoko gave Uganda forward George Abege a rousing welcome on Saturday as he made his first appearance at the team's training ground in Kumasi.

Abege joined Kotoko from Kariobangi Sharks.

The tall forward is expected to strengthen the attack of the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their participation in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko have included the Ugandan in the registered players for next season’s continental championship.