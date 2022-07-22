PHOTOS: Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah drips in R3K Air Jordan's and Pricey Dior Top

Kwame Peprah posted an expensive outfit on Instagram that featured a sought-after pair of Black Infrared Air Jordan IV and a dazzling Dior top. Let's check out the outfit as captured by soccerladuma.co.za.

What's the story?

Kwame Peprah looks sharp on and off the field and he proved that with his recent post, dripping in expensive streetwear pieces.

The Air Jordan IV are originally valued at $200 (Over R3400) and the Dior top with an original print from the iconic French luxury brand.

Peprah's Jordans

Peprah's Black Infrared Air Jordan IV are a sneakerhead's dream. The Tinker Hatfield design was originally released in 2019 but the original design came in 1991.

From the original Nike Air logo to the icy-looking outsole, Peprah's Jordans are regarded as a classic in sneaker culture.

Michael Jordan first wore this pair during the 1991 NBA season.

Peprah in Dior

According to online retailer Lux Attire UK, the Dior top worn by Peprah costs over R1600.

The letters on the top also has the original Dior monogram print. You can see the same print on various bags and sneakers.

Source: Soccerladuma