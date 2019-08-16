GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

PHOTOS: Patrick Twumasi joins Gazişehir Gazientep FK on loan

Published on: 16 August 2019

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has completed a season long loan to Turkish side Gazişehir Gazientep FK. 

The 25-year old joins the Turkish Super Lig new comers from Desportivo Alaves for the 2019/20 season.

Twumasi, who joined the La Liga side from Astana in 2018, struggled to break into the starting line up of the El Glorisso.

He played only 14 games for the club, most of them from the bench and didn’t not find the back of the net in his full season in Spain.

The ex-Astana attacker’s future in Spain became more shrouded in doubt following the arrival of new manager Asier Geratino.

Twumasi joins Ghanaian duo Aziz Tetteh and Yusuf Raman Chibsah at Gazientep.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments