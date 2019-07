Defender Vincent Atinga trained with his new teammates of Kuwaiti side Qadsia SC for the first time on Tuesday.

The former Black Stars B centre-back has penned on a one-year contract with the Gulf club.

Atingah was joined in training by countryman Rashid Sumaila who has returned to the club after an unsuccessful loan spell at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances in all competitions for Albanian side Tirana and was impressive.

See Photos below