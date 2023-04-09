Premier League ‘stay’ is King Faisal’s Top priority despite reaching FA Cup semis – Godwin Ablordey reveals

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has stated that avoiding relegation remains their main objective for now and not the FA Cup trophy.

Faisal booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after edging out Aduana Stars on penalties on Sunday.

Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time through defender Stephen Anokye Badu. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for The Fire Boys in the 75th minute, but King Faisal succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute.With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time.

The extra 30 minutes failed to see any more goals, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout. King Faisal won by 3-1.

In the Premier League, the ‘Insha Allah’ Boys are currently 11th on the League standings with 32 points, 4 points adrift the relegation zone. Ablordey maintains they must make the league a priority to steer clear the drop zone.

“I’m not thinking about FA Cup. I’m thinking about the league because we have to stay in the league. FA Cup when you are out you can still play so we are just concentrating on the league so that we make sure we stay in the league. So this is our focus now. FA Cup, we are going to the semi-finals but it’s down. We are thinking of the league now,” he told StarTimes.

King Faisal host Dreams FC when they return to league play on April 16 2023.

By Suleman Asante

