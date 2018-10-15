Presec authorities accused of sabotage after alumni ravaged AFCON training pitch

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations are accusing authorities of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School-Legon of sabotage after current and past students destroyed a training pitch earmarked for the tournament in Ghana.

The school authorities have come under fire for ravaging a facility, just a day before a final inspection by the Confederation of African Football.

The state facility was ravaged with litter from the Torch and Bonfire night.

"It's unbelievable. We dont even know if this is a sabotage. It can described as such. A lot of work has been done on the pitch and so we find it strange that authorities allowed that to happen," she fumed

“The field is for the state and government has pumped so much money to put the field in shape for the tournament. We told them of our plans to host the tournament so if they allowed their Old Students to use and damage the pitch, what are they trying to tell us?

“Even if you do this event every year and you know that there is a special program that the whole continent is coming to Ghana and will use that facility, what will happen if you don’t have the Bonfire there? I believe they should be sanctioned, she added.”

The Presbyterian Boys School Park is one of six earmarked venues that will host teams during the eight-nation Women’s Africa Cup of Nations slated for November 17-December 1, 2018.

Along with the El Wak Stadium, the pitch will serve as training ground for teams based in Accra who will play their competitive matches at the Accra Sports Stadium while the Robert Mensah and Ndoum stadia will serve as training pitches for teams who will play their games at the Cape Coast stadium.