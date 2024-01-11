President Akufo-Addo expresses confidence in Black Stars' ability to win AFCON 2023

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his confidence in the Black Stars' ability to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Speaking during a farewell dinner with the team at their camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo stated that winning the tournament is a daunting but surmountable task.

"We have to go a step further than the second places recorded in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010, and 2015 and bring the 42-year drought to an end. The task might appear daunting but it is possible," President Akufo-Addo said.

The President acknowledged the quality of the opposing teams in Group B, including Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, but expressed his belief that the Black Stars have what it takes to emerge victorious.

"Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique are teams we have beaten before, and I am confident we will emerge out of the group. There will be no repeat of the events of AFCON 2022 â€“ know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians," President Akufo-Addo assured the team.

The President also praised the team for their hard work and dedication, citing the example of Jordan Ayew, who is the most fouled player in the English Premier League.

"I watch many of you every weekend thanks to Digital Satellite TV. Indeed, many Ghanaians also do the same and we see you competing with the world's best players. For instance, it was insightful to know that Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace is the most fouled player in the English Premier League," President Akufo-Addo noted.

The Black Stars will begin their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, before facing Egypt and Mozambique in the other Group B games.

President Akufo-Addo urged the team to go all out and make Ghanaians proud, assuring them that the government, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure their success.