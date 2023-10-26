President Akufo Addo offers generous support to Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of CAF Women's Champions League campaign

President Nana Akufo Addo welcomed the formidable Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC to the nation's seat of power, extending a generous financial boost of Ghc 500,000 as they embark on their journey to the CAF Women's Champions League.

During the special reception, President Akufo Addo, visibly enthused, urged the squad to strive for victory in the coveted tournament and to bring the trophy home.

Against the backdrop of their extraordinary successes in the previous season, the management and players proudly presented their hard-earned trophies to the highest office in the land.

The club expressed their gratitude on their official social media platforms, stating, "We had the rare privilege of visiting the First Gentleman of the Land @NAkufoAddo yesterday. Our father shared in our successes, blessed our Champions League campaign with Ghc 500,000, and charged us to bring the trophy home. Thank you, Mr. President."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be representing Ghana in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League and have been drawn into Group B where they will compete with Moroccan powerhouse AS FAR, as well as AS Mande and Huracanes from Mali and Equatorial Guinea respectively.

The 2023 CAF Women's Champions League marks the 3rd edition of the annual African Women's football club tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football. The victors of this edition will automatically qualify for the following year's tournament.

With President Akufo Addo's support and the nation's collective encouragement, the whole of Ghana stands firmly behind Ampem Darkoa Ladies, hoping they will make the country proud in this prestigious competition and possibly surpass the previous feat achieved by Hasaacas Ladies who made it to the final in the first edition of the competition.