President Akufo-Addo to meet Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to meet with the senior men's national team, the Black Stars, on Tuesday night in Kumasi, ahead of their departure for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The meeting is expected to take place at the team's training camp in Kumasi, where they have been preparing for the tournament over the past week.

The President has expressed his commitment to support the team in any way possible, and this meeting is seen as an opportunity for him to wish the team well and offer his support ahead of their opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday.

Black Stars wrapped up their pre-tournament camping in Kumasi on Monday, following a goalless draw against Namibia in their only friendly match.

They are expected to depart for Ivory Coast tomorrow, ahead of their group stage campaign which begins on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. After facing Cape Verde in their opener, the Black Stars will take on record champions Egypt in their second group match, before wrapping up the group stage against Mozambique on January 22.

Black Stars are eager to make a strong impression at the tournament, following their disappointing performance in the previous edition in 2021.

With the support of President Akufo-Addo and the entire nation, Black Stars are determined to make Ghana proud and bring home the coveted trophy for the first time since 1982.