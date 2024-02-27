President Akufo-Addo urges public support for Black Queens ahead of Zambia clash

President Nana Akufo-Addo is rallying the public to throw their support behind the Black Queens as they face Zambia in the second leg of the third round of Olympic Games qualifiers on Wednesday, February 28, in Ndola, Zambia.

The Black Queens encountered a setback in the first leg, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on February 23, courtesy of a Rachel Kundananji goal in the first half.

In his State of the Nation Address to Ghana’s Parliament, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenging task ahead for the Black Queens and extended his well-wishes to the team.

He highlighted the team's commendable performance, stating, "Mr. Speaker, the senior Women’s team, the Black Queens, who do not get half the attention the Black Stars get, have been performing quite creditably."

Despite the narrow loss to Zambia in the first leg, the President expressed optimism and urged the nation to support the team in the crucial second leg in Lusaka.

"Even though they lost narrowly to Zambia in the first leg of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, let us wish them well in the second leg to be played in Lusaka tomorrow, and hope they give us something to cheer about," he stated.

The winner of the Ghana-Zambia tie will face the winner of the Morocco-Tunisia fixture. Morocco currently leads the tie with a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Tunisia.

Ghanaian fans and supporters are encouraged to rally behind the Black Queens as they strive for victory in the upcoming crucial match on the road to the 2024 Olympic Games.