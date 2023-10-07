GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Pressure mount on Bechem United's Bismark Kobby Mensah to step down after Medeama defeat

Published on: 07 October 2023
Bismark Kobby Mensah is under pressure at Bechem United

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah faces mounting pressure to step down after his side lost 2-1 at home to champions Medeama to compound their misery.

After a torrid start to the season, the young gaffer finds himself grapping with escalating pressure to turn the team's fortunes around.

The Hunters have just won once in four matches, and lost three with their latest blow coming from Medeama, who edged them 2-1 at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The defeat has further deepened the predicament for the coach and his squad after moving down to the relegation trap net.

It's only four games but the Bechem United fans are livid with the performance of the team and their sluggish start to the season.

In an underwhelming start to the season, the Hunters lost 2-0 at Nsoatreman, beat Dreams FC 1-0 at home and lost 4-1 at Samartex last weekend- leaving them languishing in the relegation zone.

